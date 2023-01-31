How to Watch & Follow: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Clemson

After jumping out to a 21-17 lead behind Quinten Post’s 14 straight points, the Boston College men’s basketball team fell apart, falling 76-57 to the #7 ranked Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday. Tonight, the Eagles host #24 Clemson, who sit atop the ACC with a 10-1 record in conference play. The Tigers are red hot, winning three in a row and 10 of their last 11. BC has played most teams tough at home (minus Wake), and they will have an excellent opportunity to notch their second ranked win of the year in front of their home crowd. Due to his rather unique and unfortunate injury, Brevin Galloway will miss his opportunity for a long-awaited revenge game at The Nut…

Who: Boston College Eagles (10-12, 4-7 ACC) vs. Clemson Tigers (18-4, 10-1 ACC)

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

When: Tuesday, January 31st

Tip-off Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch: Today’s game will be broadcasted live on ACC Network

How to Listen: Listen to the game online via The Varsity Network or on WEEI 850 AM.

Live Stats: Live stats will be available here.

How to Follow: Follow the game on Twitter by checking in with our coverage at @bcinterruption or get BC’s updates at @bcmbb.