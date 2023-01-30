Boston College Football 2023 Schedule Announced

On Monday evening, Boston College Football announced its full slate of games for the 2023 regular season. The schedule features a whopping 7(!) home games, a three game home-stand to start the year, and three weeknight games. See below for the full list of games and some tidbits that we find interesting:

Saturday September 2nd vs Northern Illinois

Saturday September 9th vs Holy Cross

BC opens the season with what should be two wins, but don’t sleep on the Holy Cross Crusaders. They were undefeated in the 2022 regular season and are a serious FCS contender. BC could drop one here if they’re not careful.

Saturday September 16th vs Florida State

The ACC slate does not start easy. FSU could very well be a conference championship contender this year.

Saturday September 23rd @ Louisville

Saturday September 30th vs Virginia

Saturday October 7th @ Army

It’ll be great to see these two old foes back in action. And not a terrible drive for any locals who want to go to an away game!

[BYE]

Saturday October 21st @ Georgia Tech

This will mark three straight weeks of no football in Alumni Stadium. Luckily for BC, Army and GT are on the easier side of opponents.

Saturday October 28th vs UConn

Halloweekend features a spooky thought: what if BC drops two games in a row to UConn?

Friday November 3rd @ Syracuse

Saturday November 11th vs Virginia Tech

Thursday November 16th @ Pittsburgh

Going up against the NFL and Thursday night football? Bold move. But maybe the Phil Jurkovec revenge game can draw some eyeballs.

Friday November 24th vs Miami

Bring the Florida boys up to what could be the coldest game of the season. A great way to kickoff this new yearly rivalry with Miami.