Boston College Football 2023 Schedule Announced

On Monday evening, Boston College Football announced its full slate of games for the 2023 regular season. The schedule features a whopping 7(!) home games, a three game home-stand to start the year, and three weeknight games. See below for the full list of games and some tidbits that we find interesting:
Saturday September 2nd vs Northern Illinois
Saturday September 9th vs Holy Cross
- BC opens the season with what should be two wins, but don’t sleep on the Holy Cross Crusaders. They were undefeated in the 2022 regular season and are a serious FCS contender. BC could drop one here if they’re not careful.
Saturday September 16th vs Florida State
- The ACC slate does not start easy. FSU could very well be a conference championship contender this year.
Saturday September 23rd @ Louisville
Saturday September 30th vs Virginia
Saturday October 7th @ Army
- It’ll be great to see these two old foes back in action. And not a terrible drive for any locals who want to go to an away game!
[BYE]
Saturday October 21st @ Georgia Tech
- This will mark three straight weeks of no football in Alumni Stadium. Luckily for BC, Army and GT are on the easier side of opponents.
Saturday October 28th vs UConn
- Halloweekend features a spooky thought: what if BC drops two games in a row to UConn?
Friday November 3rd @ Syracuse
Saturday November 11th vs Virginia Tech
Thursday November 16th @ Pittsburgh
- Going up against the NFL and Thursday night football? Bold move. But maybe the Phil Jurkovec revenge game can draw some eyeballs.
Friday November 24th vs Miami
- Bring the Florida boys up to what could be the coldest game of the season. A great way to kickoff this new yearly rivalry with Miami.
