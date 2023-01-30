 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Boston College Football 2023 Schedule Announced

By Curtis Flannery
Boston College v Wake Forest Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

On Monday evening, Boston College Football announced its full slate of games for the 2023 regular season. The schedule features a whopping 7(!) home games, a three game home-stand to start the year, and three weeknight games. See below for the full list of games and some tidbits that we find interesting:

Saturday September 2nd vs Northern Illinois

Saturday September 9th vs Holy Cross

  • BC opens the season with what should be two wins, but don’t sleep on the Holy Cross Crusaders. They were undefeated in the 2022 regular season and are a serious FCS contender. BC could drop one here if they’re not careful.

Saturday September 16th vs Florida State

  • The ACC slate does not start easy. FSU could very well be a conference championship contender this year.

Saturday September 23rd @ Louisville

Saturday September 30th vs Virginia

Saturday October 7th @ Army

  • It’ll be great to see these two old foes back in action. And not a terrible drive for any locals who want to go to an away game!

[BYE]

Saturday October 21st @ Georgia Tech

  • This will mark three straight weeks of no football in Alumni Stadium. Luckily for BC, Army and GT are on the easier side of opponents.

Saturday October 28th vs UConn

  • Halloweekend features a spooky thought: what if BC drops two games in a row to UConn?

Friday November 3rd @ Syracuse

Saturday November 11th vs Virginia Tech

Thursday November 16th @ Pittsburgh

  • Going up against the NFL and Thursday night football? Bold move. But maybe the Phil Jurkovec revenge game can draw some eyeballs.

Friday November 24th vs Miami

  • Bring the Florida boys up to what could be the coldest game of the season. A great way to kickoff this new yearly rivalry with Miami.

