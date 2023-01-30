Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Northeastern: Midweek Preview

Game Details

Who: Boston College Eagles (9-9-5, 5-6-4 HEA) vs. Northeastern Huskies (12-9-3, 10-4-2 HEA)

When: Tuesday, January 31 at 7 PM

Where: Matthews Arena, Boston, MA

How to Watch: Tuesday's game will air online here

How to Listen: Listen to both games on BC’s website here or on WEEI 850 AM.

Live Stats: Live stats for both games will be updated online here.

How to Follow: BC Interruption’s coverage can be found on Twitter @bcinterruption, and BC’s updates at @BC_MHockey.

Preview

Tuesday’s game will be a matchup of two teams headed in different directions, with the Eagles coming in winless in their last four games while Northeastern is currently on a four game winning streak. The Huskies have swept two different highly ranked opponents in their last two weekends, beating UConn on the road twice a few weeks ago before winning both ends of a home-and-home series against Merrimack this past weekend. Northeastern is currently tied for second in Hockey East and just a few points behind BU with a game in hand.

This is the fourth meeting of the season between these two teams, with each of the first three being close games. Northeastern won each of the first two games in a shootout (which are recorded as ties) before BC finally got the better of them with a 3-2 win in their most recent meeting back in November.

Much like with BU this past weekend, Northeastern has been scoring a lot coming into this game. The Huskies have scored at least four goals in four of their last five games and have plenty of players up front who can do some damage. Senior Aidan McDonough is leading the way so far with 17 goals and 32 points in just 23 games, with sophomore Justin Hryckowian right behind him with 27 points. Junior Gunnarwolfe Fontaine is third on the team in scoring while also being my pick for the best name in Hockey East.

The Huskies have also been strong defensively as a part of their recent hot streak, allowing just five goals in their last four games. In net, likely starter Devon Levi comes in with an impressive 9.26 save percentage having started in all but one game. This is going to be another real challenge for the Eagles, but they’ve played well against Northeastern in all three games so far this season, so this matchup might not be as one sided as the two games we just saw over the weekend.