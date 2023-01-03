How to Watch & Follow: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs Notre Dame

The Boston College men’s basketball team will look to start 2023 off on a good note this evening as the Eagles return to Conte Forum to host Notre Dame in both teams’ first game of the new year. The Eags and the Fighting Irish are both coming off losses in late 2022 - BC fell to Syracuse on December 31, and Notre Dame lost to Miami on the 30th.

Who: Boston College Eagles (7-7, 1-2 ACC) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-6, 0-3 ACC)

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

When: Tuesday, January 3

Tip off Time: 7:00PM

How to Watch: Today’s game will be available to watch on the ACC Network.

How to Listen: Listen to the game online via The Varsity Network or on WEEI 850 AM.

Live Stats: Live stats will be available here.

How to Follow: Follow the game on Twitter by checking in with our coverage at @bcinterruption or get BC’s updates at @bcmbb.