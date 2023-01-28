Boston College Men’s Hockey Falls to BU, Goes 0-2 on the Weekend

A tough first half of the second period cost Boston College a win tonight, as BC fell to BU by a score of 3-1 despite strong play in the first and the third.

The teams skated a high energy first period, with neither team managing to break through for a goal, and with the refs letting a lot slide penalty-wise.

The first period ended tied at 0, but BU scored just over a minute into the second to take a 1-0 lead. The Terriers scored again midway through the game to go up 2-0.

The Eagles earned a 2 man advantage with 5:21 to go in the second, and Andre Gasseau converted off a great pass from Nikita Nesterenko less than 10 seconds in to cut BU’s lead to 2-1. The Eagles continued to pick up the pace as the second went on, but despite numerous great chances weren't able to score again and the period ended at 2-1 BU.

BC kept the momentum up in the third period, but despite keeping the pressure on the Terriers were the next to score. BU went up 3-1 off a goal that took a weird bounce right through Mitch Benson. Neither team scored the rest of the game, although BU just missed an empty netter, and this one ended 3-1.