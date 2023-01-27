Boston College Men’s Hockey Falls to Boston University

A strong first period wasn’t enough to earn Boston College men’s hockey a win tonight as the Eagles fell to BU by a score of 6-3 at Agganis tonight.

Both teams had some good chances early in the first period, but BC dominated in shots on goal early. The Eagles took a 1-0 lead on the first power play of the game, with Trevor Kuntar getting the goal. BC had some chances to build on that lead, including a stopped breakaway shot from Nikita Nesterenko, but the Eagles weren’t able to convert on a second goal. As the period came to an end, BU scored during a scrum in front of BC’s net to tie the game up.

The Terriers took their first lead of the game just under 7 minutes into the second period, scoring off a second chance opportunity to go up 2-1. BU increased that lead to 3-1 with 7:28 to go in the period, capitalizing on a defensive breakdown from BC.

The Terriers scored again early in the third period to increase their lead to 4-1, and went up 5-1 midway through the period.

After the 5th BU goal, Henry Wilder came into net to replace Mitch Benson. With 5:27 to go, Wilder let one in to give BU a 6-1 lead. The Terriers then got a bench minor for unsportsmanlike conduct, and Mike Posma converted on the power play to cut BU’s lead to 6-2. Cutter Gauthier followed that up almost immediately with another BC goal to make it 6-3 Terriers.

The Terriers almost made it 7-3, but BC challenged the goal for kicking and won, so this one ended with a 6-3 final.