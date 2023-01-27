BC Women’s Hockey vs. Vermont & Merrimack: Final Thoughts & Predictions

Well, the hype train has returned to the station and Boston College Women’s Hockey is back to scratching and clawing for Hockey East points. After dropping both games to lower-tier teams last weekend, the Eagles are going to need to quickly get back on track with Trophy Season rapidly approaching.

WHO

Friday

No. 11 Vermont Catamounts (17-9-1, 12-7-1 WHEA)

at Boston College Eagles (14-11-1, 12-9-0 WHEA)

Saturday

Merrimack Warriors (7-19-1, 4-15-1 WHEA)

at Boston College Eagles (11-14-0, 8-10-0 WHEA)

WHAT

Two games on friendly ice to right the ship

WHERE

Conte Forum

Chestnut Hill, MA

WHEN

Friday, January 27th, 2023

6:00pm EST

Saturday, January 28th, 2023

2:00pm EST

HOW TO WATCH

Friday’s game against Vermont sill be streamed on ESPN+, like all Hockey East games this season. Saturday’s game against Merrimack will be picked up on the main NESN TV feed, and will be on ESPN+ for those of you outside of the NESN coverage area.

LAST TIME OUT

Boston College had a terrible, no-good, very bad weekend last week against the 8th and 6th place teams in the league, losing 5-3 to New Hampshire and 2-1 (OT) against Maine. Going into the weekend, the Eagles were in a pretty lively battle to get to 2nd or 3rd in the Hockey East standings, but they’ll need to go on a little bit of a run to get back to that position as things currently stand.

Vermont had a fine enough weekend getting a 3-1 win against Holy Cross and falling by the same score to No. 7 Northeastern, both at home in Burlington. The Catamounts currently sit just outside the top ten nationally in the USCHO poll.

Merrimack has quietly fallen into last place in the Hockey East standings, thanks in no small part to a 6 game losing streak and a 2-11-0 stretch in which their only victories were against two of the worst teams in the country. Their last game was about as bad as it gets — a 5-1 drubbing against the 2nd worst team in the conference, Holy Cross.

PROJECTIONS

KRACH (used for odds) has Vermont in 15th, Boston College in 17th, and Merrimack in 30th. Running the numbers gives us Vermont with a 60.99% change of beating the Eagles, and BC with a 83.01% chance of getting the W against Merrimack. That works out to a 32.38% chance of a BC sweep on the weekend.

The GRaNT rankings (used for point spread) sees things slightly differently, with Vermont 11th, BC 16th, and Merrimack in 28th. Those rankings work out to a projected score of 2.65 to 1.91 for the Vermont/BC matchup (something like a 3-2 Vermont win), and a score of 3.34 to 1.42 for BC/Merrimack (something like a 3-1 BC win).

THIS WEEK’S STORYLINE

Shake It Off. Yeah, losing 4 out of 5 right on the heels of a 7 game winning streak stinks. But as the resident Kool-Aid drinker, it is my duty to inform you that the Eagles haven’t really been playing all that badly during this stretch. They’ve been terrible at finishing their chances, yes, but they’ve been creating plenty of them and they’ve been tied late in all four of those losses:

January 13th at Northeastern: 1-0, game-winning goal scored with 0:00 to play (OT)

January 17th vs. UConn: 3-1, game-winning goal scored with 5:11 to play

January 20th at New Hampshire: 5-3, game-winning goal scored with 1:59 to play

January 21st at Maine: 2-1, game winning goal scored with 0:00 to play (OT)

That’s hockey. Just need to shake it off and start burying chances.

PREDICTIONS

Saturday’s prediction is an easy one; Merrimack gives up buckets of goals and the Eagles aren’t going to lose that game. We’ll go the optimistic route and give BC a 4-0 shutout win on that one.

Friday is harder. Vermont is one of the best teams the Eagles have played this season, but BC looked pretty darn good in their 1-1-0 weekend against them earlier in the year. I think home ice does the Eagles a lot of good in this one and they finally take one of these close games with a 2-1 win in overtime.