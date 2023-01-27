Boston College Men’s Hockey vs Boston University: Weekend How to Watch and Follow

This weekend, Boston College men’s hockey hopes to turn things around after a pair of bad games against Vermont. The Eagles will play a pair of games against BU, at Agganis on Friday and at Conte on Saturday. The last time BC and BU met this season, the Eagles earned a 9-6 victory.

Who: Boston College Eagles (9-7-5, 5-4-4 HEA) vs. Boston University Terriers (11-6-0, 11-4-0 HEA)

Game 1

When: Friday, January 27 at 7 PM

Where: Agganis Arena, Boston, MA

How to Watch: Friday’s game will air on NESN.

How to Listen: Listen to both games on BC’s website here or on WEEI 850 AM.

Live Stats: Live stats will be updated online here.

How to Follow: BC Interruption’s coverage can be found on Twitter @bcinterruption, and BC’s updates at @BC_MHockey.

Game 2

When: Saturday, January 28 at 7 PM

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

How to Watch: Saturday’s game will air on NESN+.

How to Listen: Listen to both games on BC’s website here or on WEEI 850 AM.

Live Stats: Live stats will be updated online here.

How to Follow: BC Interruption’s coverage can be found on Twitter @bcinterruption, and BC’s updates at @BC_MHockey.