Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Boston University: Weekend Preview

Game Details

Who: Boston College Eagles (9-7-5, 5-4-4 HEA) vs. Boston University Terriers (17-6-0, 11-4-0 HEA)

When: Friday, January 20 at 7 PM and Saturday, January 21 at 7 PM

Where: Friday: Agganis Arena, Boston MA

Saturday: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

How to Watch: Friday’s game will air on NESN and Saturday’s will be on NESN+. Both games will also be available on ESPN+.

How to Listen: Listen to both games on BC’s website here or on WEEI 850 AM.

Live Stats: Live stats for both games will be updated online here.

How to Follow: BC Interruption’s coverage can be found on Twitter @bcinterruption, and BC’s updates at @BC_MHockey.

Stats Breakdown

Goals per game: BC: 2.9, BU: 4.2

Goals allowed per game: BC: 2.8, BU: 2.7

Powerplay conversion percentage: BC: 24.4%, BU: 23.3%

Preview:

Coming off of their worst weekend of the season, BC will have to face one of the top teams in the country in this home-and-home series. BU is currently ranked fourth in the nation and have been playing some great hockey since we last saw them, making this an awfully big challenge that BC is staring down.

BU has been on a bit of a roll since the Eagles defeated them 9-6 back in early December. The Terriers have won seven of their eight games since then and have looked impressive doing so. They put up 14 total goals in a sweep of Maine last weekend and have scored at least four goals in five of their last six games. They’ve been strong in their defensive end as well, allowing more than three goals only once since BC scored nine against them.

On offense, BU is lead by senior forward Matt Brown, who is averaging almost a point and a half per game so far on the season. With 11 goals and 23 assists in just 23 games, Brown has already blown past his previous season best of 24 points and has a real chance to more than double that number. Brown had a goal and three assists in the first meeting between the two sides, so shutting him down this weekend is a big task for the Eagles. Also averaging more than a point per game is freshman defenseman Lane Hutson, a recent second round pick by the Montreal Canadiens who is on a seven game point streak since being kept of the board by BC. There are several other Terriers who are knocking on the door of that point per game mark, so the Eagles will have their work cut out for them all weekend in the defensive end.

In net, Drew Commesso has been the #1 goalie since returning from an injury and he’s been mostly good of late. He had an ugly start in the second game against Maine last weekend, allowing five goals on 12 shots before being pulled, but he had been very solid in all of his recent starts prior to that, so the Eagles will most likely be seeing him twice this weekend.