Boston College Men’s Basketball Team Completes Comeback, Defeats Louisville

After a rough first half, Boston College men’s basketball managed to pull off a victory tonight, defeating Louisville 75-65 in a late night matchup.

The game got off to a slow start, with BC scoring the first basket of the night after 2 minutes and 38 seconds. Both teams continued to go through scoring droughts as the half went on, with BC going over 5 minutes without a bucket at one point. Although both teams struggled to score at points, the Cardinals had a clear advantage, and ended the half shooting 60% from the floor and going 5-for-9 from behind the arc. The Eagles managed to get their shooting percentage up to 46.2% by the end of the half, but the 3 point woes that have plagued them this season continued as they hit just 1 of 11 of their 3 point attempts.

Makai Ashton-Langford kept BC in this game as the first half went on, ending the period with 15 points to account for more than half of the Eagles scoring. After the first half of play, BC went into the locker room down 35-29.

The Eagles started off the second half with a 3 pointer, and from there were able to build up enough momentum to retake the lead for the first time since the beginning of the night. With 13:58 to go in the game, BC began a scoring run of 5 straight free throws, another 3 pointer, and another pair of frees to take a 48-45 lead.

The game stayed close as the game continued, particularly as both teams began to sit players due to foul trouble, but as things wound down the Eags took off and built up to a 75-65 final score. The Eagles made 7 3-pointers in the second half, and Jaeden Zackery hit 3 from behind the arc over the game.

BC’s offense was led by Quinten Post and Makai Ashton-Langford in tonights victory, as they scored 22 and 21 points respectively. Zackery, who scored 15 points, also led BC in assists with 7.