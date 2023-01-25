Game Thread: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Louisville

Spending your late night watching Boston College men’s basketball take on Louisville? Head down to the comments to chat about the game with your fellow BC fans!

Who: Boston College Eagles (9-11, 3-6 ACC) vs. Louisville Cardinals (2-17, 0-8 ACC)

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

When: Wednesday, January 25th

Tip-off Time: 9:00 PM ET

How to Watch: Today’s game will be available to watch on the ACC Network.

How to Listen: Listen to the game online via The Varsity Network or on WEEI 850 AM.

Live Stats: Live stats will be available on BC’s website.

How to Follow: Follow the game on Twitter by checking in with our coverage at @bcinterruption or get BC’s updates at @bcmbb.