How to Watch & Follow: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Louisville

The Boston College men’s basketball team completed the sweep of Notre Dame on Saturday, winning 84-72 behind Quinten Post’s dominant performance. Looking for their 4th ACC win on the year, the Eagles welcome an abysmal Lousiville squad to Conte Forum for a late-night contest. Louisville is 0-8 in ACC play, losing their last two contests by more than 20 points. This is a game that Boston College must take care of if they have any hope of skipping out on the first day of the ACC tournament.

Who: Boston College Eagles (9-11, 3-6 ACC) vs. Louisville Cardinals (2-17, 0-8 ACC)

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

When: Wednesday, January 25th

Tip-off Time: 9:00 PM ET

How to Watch: Today’s game will be broadcasted live on ACC Network

How to Listen: Listen to the game online via The Varsity Network or on WEEI 850 AM.

Live Stats: Live stats will be available here.

How to Follow: Follow the game on Twitter by checking in with our coverage at @bcinterruption or get BC’s updates at @bcmbb.