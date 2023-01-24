Preview: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs Louisville

Late on Wednesday night, the Boston College men’s basketball team will host the Louisville Cardinals in Conte Forum for a match-up with the ACC’s worst squad.

When: Wednesday January 25th at 9pm ET

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

How to Watch: The game will be broadcasted live on ACC Network

Louisville has had a dreadful season thus far. They weren’t able to notch a win until their 10th game of the season and are still looking for their first ACC win after going 0-8 in conference. Coming into this contest, the Cardinals are on a similar losing streak to the one that started their season, losers of 8 straight. At 2-17 overall, Louisville is far and away the ACC’s worst team.

Their main issue has been on offense. Of 363 NCAA D1 squads, Louisville ranks 348th in points per game, 341st in FG%, 303rd in 3pt%, 363rd in assists (dead last), and 347th in turnovers. Guard El Ellis, their top scorer, only shoots 39% from the field and 32.7% from three. And the rest of the roster scores at such a low volume that nobody can be relied on to support the offense when Ellis is cold.

Boston College had better win this one. While the Eagles aren’t world-beaters by any means, they’ve shown that they have outgrown their woes against teams like Maine or UNH and can now take care of business when they need to. Wins against Virginia Tech and Notre Dame, like the one last week, and competitive performances against Duke and UNC show that this team is capable of decent basketball. At least decent enough to defeat one of the worst teams in the NCAA. The simple formula is to feed Quinten Post the ball, let Makai make things happen, and give JZ open looks. Enough shots should fall from there to come out with a W.

Prediction: Boston College 75 Louisville 66