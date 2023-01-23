Boston College DB Josh DeBerry Announces Intention to Transfer

On Monday evening, Boston College senior DB Josh DeBerry announced he would enter the transfer portal as a grad transfer for his final season of eligibility.

DeBerry was one of the biggest leaders for Boston College’s defense these past couple of seasons. He played in 10+ games for BC for three seasons in a row from 2020-2022 and earned All-ACC second team honors in the process. He was good enough that some believed he may receive NFL Draft consideration, but it looks like the feedback he’s gotten has encouraged him to transfer and play elsewhere to get more eyes on his talent one final time. DeBerry was a terrific defensive back for Jeff Hafley’s most prized unit and will be missed alongside the other departures of Jaiden Woodbey and Jason Maitre.