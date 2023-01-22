BC Women’s Hockey Swept On The Weekend, Falling To UNH & Maine

In our preview for this weekend’s matchups with New Hampshire and Maine, we said that it was crucial for Boston College Women’s Hockey to bank points against these teams in the lower half of the Hockey East standings. That is, and I cannot emphasize this enough, *not* what happened, as the Eagles took a couple stinging defeats and claimed only one of six available points, falling 5-3 to New Hampshire on Friday and 2-1 in overtime to Maine on Saturday.

Things started out well enough on Friday with the Eagles scoring the first goal of the game against the Wildcats, but it was the only lead they would hold all weekend. UNH tied the game before the end of the opening period, and the two teams traded goals throughout the rest of the game before New Hampshire scored a pair inside the final two minutes to take the win by a score or 5-3.

Saturday’s game played out a little differently, but no less painfully. Maine scored the game’s first goal, but the Eagles tied it up in the second period, and that’s how the game would remain until overtime. Unfortunately, it was the Black Bears who found a winner in the extra period just 42 seconds in for the 2-1 win, giving the Eagles their fourth loss in the last five contests.

The most frustrating part of all these losses has been how late they’ve been decided. Consider:

January 13th at Northeastern: 1-0, game-winning goal scored with 0:00 to play (OT)

January 17th vs. UConn: 3-1, game-winning goal scored with 5:11 to play

January 20th at New Hampshire: 5-3, game-winning goal scored with 1:59 to play

January 21st at Maine: 2-1, game winning goal scored with 0:00 to play (OT)

Just brutal, and the result of these late decisions in our opponents’ favor is that the Eagles have now fallen from being in a battle just below 2nd in the Hockey East standings down to 5th and outside of home ice in the quarterfinals. It was a rough weekend indeed for Boston College Hockey in general.

The Eagles will look to get back on track this weekend, and they’ll have the tailwind of home ice to help them out. They’ll take on Vermont on Friday at 6pm before hosting Merrimack on Saturday at 2pm.