How to Watch & Follow: Boston College Men’s Basketball @ Notre Dame

For the first time in 420 games, the Boston College men’s basketball team failed to connect on a three-pointer, going 0/6 in Tuesday night’s 72-64 loss to UNC. The Eagles will travel to South Bend today, looking to sweep the Holy War, after defeating Notre Dame 70-63 at Conte Forum in early January. The Fighting Irish have dropped two in a row, with a 78-73 loss to Syracuse, followed by an 84-71 blowout at home vs. Florida State. BC will look to get their third conference win against a struggling Irish squad.

Who: Boston College Eagles (8-11, 2-6 ACC) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-10, 1-7 ACC)

Where: Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, Indiana

When: Saturday, January 21st

Tip-off Time: 2:00 PM

How to Watch: Today’s game will be available to watch on NESN

How to Listen: Listen to the game online via The Varsity Network or on WEEI 850 AM.

Live Stats: Live stats will be available here.

