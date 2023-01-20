Boston College Men’s Hockey Loses 2-1 to Vermont in Shootout

The Boston College men’s hockey team lost an ugly game on Friday night, falling 2-1 to Vermont in a shootout. The Eagles got the lead early and it looked like they might have a chance to run away with this one, but their offense dried up on them early and they never got a second goal.

After an uneventful first few minutes of the game, BC found themselves on a five minute power play after a cross check to the face by a Vermont defenseman. It didn’t take long for the Eagles to take advantage, as Cutter Gauthier ripped a shot over the shoulder of Vermont’s goalie just 18 seconds in to give BC a 1-0 lead. They were unable to capitalize on the remainder of the man advantage, however, and they also came up empty on another power play chance shortly after the major expired. Vermont hung around for the majority of the first and had a few decent looks on net before eventually tying things up with a power play goal of their own with just under four minutes left in the period. UVM had another decent scoring chance shortly after their goal, but Mitch Benson made a nice save to keep the score tied at one after the first 20 minutes of play.

That was the score after the second period as well, as the two teams played a scoreless frame without many chances. Gauthier was denied on a 2-on-0 chance just seconds after the period started and BC’s penalty kill came up big later on, but there wasn’t a ton of offense to be seen and the 1-1 score held going into the third.

The third period was more of the same for the first 10 minutes before the Eagles got their second five minute power play of the night when a Vermont player was sent off for facemasking after the BC bench asked for a review. Boston College took a penalty with 27 seconds left in the man advantage after what has to be on the short list for worst power plays in the history of the sport, however, and the opportunity was gone. The two teams both took penalties with under two minutes left, but neither was able to score and the Eagles went to overtime for the second game in a row.

Mitch Benson came up big for BC a few times in the overtime period and Marshall Warren had a great chance to be the hero in back-to-back games, but neither team was able to score in the five minute period so they went to a shootout. Gauthier, Eamon Powell, and Andre Gasseau all scored for BC in the shootout, but four of the five UVM shooters scored as well and the Eagles lost out on the extra Hockey East point.

This was among the worst games BC has played this season and probably their most disappointing. Vermont is at the bottom of Hockey East and the Eagles just couldn’t get anything going against them pretty much for the entire game. If you’ve been feeling better about the team in recent weeks (as I have), this game probably served as a bit of a reminder that they still have a ways to go before they’re true contenders. They’ll try to salvage the weekend when tomorrow when they wrap up their series with Vermont at 5 PM.