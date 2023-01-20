Boston College Men’s Hockey vs Vermont: Weekend How to Watch and Follow

This weekend, the Boston College men’s hockey team will host the struggling Vermont Catamounts for a pair of games. The Catamounts have won just a single away game this year.

These are must win games for BC as a bubble team, as losing to a bad team like Vermont would really tank the Eagles in the rankings.

Who: Boston College Eagles (9-6-4, 5-3-3 HEA) vs. Vermont Catamounts (7-13-2, 2-10-0 HEA)

When: Friday, January 20 at 7 PM and Saturday, January 21 at 5 PM

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

How to Watch: Friday’s game will air online here and Saturday’s game will air online here.

How to Listen: Listen to both games on BC’s website here or on WEEI 850 AM.

Live Stats: Live stats for both games will be updated online here.

How to Follow: BC Interruption’s coverage can be found on Twitter @bcinterruption, and BC’s updates at @BC_MHockey.