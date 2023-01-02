BCI’s Top Moments of 2022: #1 - A year of honoring Jerry York - culminating in wild win over BU

BCI’s Top 10 Moments of 2022

#10: Jerry York’s last win is an OT playoff game winner

#9: Chiara Maria Ferrari becomes first BC freshman to qualify for NCAA skiing championship

#8: Prince Aligbe walks it off in BC MBB’s opener

#7: Women’s Basketball Upsets #19 Notre Dame during Postseason Push

#6: BC Volleyball wins NIVC Championship Crown

#5: Zay Flowers Rewrites the Record Book

#4: Two-win Saturday: Football beats ranked NC State, while men’s hockey wins electric home game

#3: ACC tournament run gives BC basketball fans a little taste of March Madness

#2: Charlotte North sends BC lacrosse to the NCAA championship game

-

#1: A year of honoring Jerry York - culminating in a wild win over BU

-

It would have been cheating to pick honors for Jerry York as one ‘moment’ for purposes of this countdown, though the well-deserved honors that poured in from the moment he announced his retirement in April, along with the excitement of seeing the torch passed to Greg Brown, certainly constitutes one of the biggest stories of the year.

As befits Jerry York’s style, his press conference and announcement were pretty low-key affairs and there wasn’t a big victory tour or anything like that drawing attention to himself.

However, he did give BC fans a formal opportunity to thank him on “Jerry York Night” in December, with a full house at Kelley Rink saluting Jerry York, and former players appearing in person and via the jumbotron.

This in and of itself - a well-deserved standing ovation for the greatest legend in BC sporting history - was a special, all-time moment.

But the game made it even better.

For all his national plaudits, Jerry York loves and respects BC’s local hockey rivalries, and even offered a tip of the cap to BU and their fans for the years of hard-fought battles.

We saw one of the craziest battles in front of the packed house on York Night, as the Eagles traded blows with a high-flying Terrier team that came in favored to win.

Eight different Eagles scored, Cutter Gauthier potted two, multiple deficits were erased, and an Eagle team whose scoring depth was questioned heading in to this season turned some heads by putting up 9 on BU in an insane 9-6 victory.