Comeback Attempt Falls Short in Boston College Men’s Basketball Loss to UNC

Boston College did not have the lead a single time tonight as the Eagles fell to North Carolina on the road by a score of 72-64. BC shot 48.1% from the floor and 85.7% from the free throw line, but went 0-for-6 on attempted 3s. UNC also out-rebounded BC 37-27, leading to 19 second chance points for the Tar Heels throughout the game.

The Eagles let UNC build up a few decent leads in the first half, largely due to some big 3 pointers from the Tar Heels, but they never let the game get away from them. After the first half, UNC led just 31-26 and both teams were shooting 38% from the floor.

UNC made 5 three pointers in the first, while the Eagles missed both of their attempts from behind the arc. On the flip side, the Eagles shot 10% from behind the charity stripe (6-for-6) and UNC went just 2-for-6. Jaeden Zackery led BC with 10 points heading into halftime, tied with UNC’s Armando Bacot for the game lead.

UNC did not give up their lead at any point during the second half, although BC got within 1 point with just over 6 minutes to go in the game. Unfortunately missed shots, turnovers, and offensive fouls stopped the Eags from continuing that momentum into a lead. BC’s comeback attempt was further hurt with about 4 minutes to go, when Quinten Post (who led BC with 17 points and 5 boards) fouled out. UNC ultimately ended up winning this one 72-64.