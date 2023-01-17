 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs UNC

By Laura Berestecki
Wake Forest v Boston College Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

Tonight, the Boston College men’s basketball team will take on North Carolina on the road. If you’re watching or following along, chat with your fellow fans in the comments below!

Who: Boston College Eagles (8-10, 2-5 ACC) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (12-6, 4-3 ACC)

Where: Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, NC

When: Tuesday, January 17th

Tip-off Time: 7:00 PM

How to Watch: Today’s game will be available to watch on NESN

How to Listen: Listen to the game online via The Varsity Network or on WEEI 850 AM.

Live Stats: Live stats will be available here.

How to Follow: Follow the game on Twitter by checking in with our coverage at @bcinterruption or get BC’s updates at @bcmbb.

