How to Watch & Follow: Boston College Men’s Basketball @ North Carolina

After a promising start to the new year which saw the Boston College men’s basketball team take down Virginia Tech and Notre Dame, the Eagles have been disappointing. After losing an embarrassing 85-63 blowout in Conte against Wake Forest, BC has dropped three straight. Things will not get any easier as the Eagles travel to Chapel Hill, squaring off against the Tar Heels at the Dean Smith Center tonight. Since falling entirely out of the Top 25, the preseason #1 team in the nation is playing much better basketball, winning 3 out of their last 4 games.

Who: Boston College Eagles (8-10, 2-5 ACC) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (12-6, 4-3 ACC)

Where: Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, NC

When: Tuesday, January 17th

Tip-off Time: 7:00 PM

How to Watch: Today’s game will be available to watch on NESN

How to Listen: Listen to the game online via The Varsity Network or on WEEI 850 AM.

Live Stats: Live stats will be available here.

How to Follow: Follow the game on Twitter by checking in with our coverage at @bcinterruption or get BC’s updates at @bcmbb.