BC Women’s Hockey Splits Weekend With Northeastern & Holy Cross

Boston College Women’s Hockey played Hockey East’s best team and worst team this weekend, and while the Eagles only came away with a split, there was a lot to like out of how the Eagles played. After falling 1-0 in overtime to Northeastern on Friday afternoon in a really close battle, BC responded well with a 3-0 shutout victory against Holy Cross on Saturday. With the Eagles taking 4 out of 6 available points on the weekend, BC now finds themselves just three points out of 2nd place in the Hockey East standings.

Friday’s road contest against No. 7 Northeastern was the toughest game remaining on BC’s regular season schedule (unless the Eagles and Huskies meet up for the Beanpot championship; not unlikely), so this was a good opportunity to see how the Eagles would fare in a postseason-type atmosphere. The verdict? Honestly, quite well! For much of the game — certainly in the first two periods — Boston College played very evenly with Northeastern and was remarkably competitive against a team that has national championship aspirations.

The two teams played to a scoreless tie through regulation which earned BC a point in the league standings, but the Eagles played like they were hungry for more in overtime. Cayla Barnes nearly ended the game just 16 seconds into the extra period when she came in alone on the Northeastern goaltender, but her chance was turned aside. Unfortunately, the Huskies finally found a 1-0 winner with a couple minutes left to play in OT, but BC gave Northeastern plenty to think about if and when the two teams meet up for a trophy later in the year.

After a gutting overtime loss, BC had to turn around for another road game at Holy Cross on Saturday and avoid a letdown against the league’s bottom ranked team. The Crusaders had just completed a remarkable season series victory against Boston University on Friday, so Holy Cross has actually been playing pretty well.

Fortunately, the Eagles showed up early and scored just seconds after the opening puck drop to take an early lead that they would not relinquish. In the end, the Eagles took the 3-0 road win with ease, led by Deirdre Mullowney’s first career two-goal game.

It’s a quick turnaround for BC as they take on the UConn Huskies at Conte Forum on Tuesday night. Puck drop is at 6pm, and with the Huskies on a four-game winning streak, they’re nipping at the heels of BC for a top four spot in the Hockey East standings.