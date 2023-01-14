Boston College Men’s Hockey Defeats Sacred Heart in Overtime

The Eagles opened Sacred Heart’s new rink tonight in a sold out matchup. The teams played a back and forth game, but BC took this won in a 3-2 overtime win.

The first period ended with no score, although both teams got a few good chances on net. There were also no power plays during the first twenty minutes of the game, although there were two delays when the horn went off for no reason mid-play.

BC took a penalty early in the second period, and Sacred Heart was able to convert on the chance to take a 1-0 lead just over 2 minutes in. The Eagles took another penalty with 6 minutes to go in the period, but Andre Gasseau scored on a shorthanded breakaway to tie the game up at 1.

BC got into the Sacred Heart zone early in the third and make some great passes in front of the net, leading to a Trevor Kuntar goal under a minute in to put BC up 2-1. The Pioneers tied things up with 12:33 to go in regulation with a weird long goal that just went straight past Mitch Benson. Both teams had some good chances as the period went on, but neither was able to score and the game went into overtime tied at 2.

Marshall Warren was the hero of the game, scoring 2:01 into overtime to give BC the 3-2 victory.