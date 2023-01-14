How to Watch & Follow: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs Wake Forest

The Boston College men’s basketball team is coming off of a tough road loss at #16 Miami on Wednesday night, in which they surrendered a 15-0 run midway through the first half. The Eagles will look to get back on track against yet another tough ACC opponent, as they host Wake Forest at Conte Forum tonight. The Demon Deacons come to Chestnut Hill fresh off of back-to-back ACC wins, after defeating Florida State 90-75 on Wednesday.

Who: Boston College Eagles (8-9, 2-4 ACC) vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (12-5, 4-2 ACC)

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

When: Saturday, January 14

Tip off Time: 8:00PM

How to Watch: Today’s game will be available to watch on ESPN2.

How to Listen: Listen to the game online via The Varsity Network or on WEEI 850 AM.

