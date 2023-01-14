 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Boston College MBB vs. Wake Forest: Game Thread

By Schestag
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Boston College at Miami Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Boston College returns home to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 8pm on Saturday night. Follow along in the comments and on Twitter @bcmbb and @bcinterruption! Roll Eags.

More From BC Interruption

Loading comments...