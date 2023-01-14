Boston College Men’s Hockey at Sacred Heart How to Watch and Follow

After a huge Frozen Fenway win against UMass, the Eagles head to Connecticut tonight to face Sacred Heart at the Pioneers’ new rink. The Pioneers just lost to UNH 4-1 in New Hampshire, which should have the Eags feeling good since they defeated UNH 4-2 and 5-0 earlier this season. Despite that, this isn’t a gimme game, as Sacred Heart’s arena should be a tough environment to play in as the opponent.

Who: Boston College Eagles (8-6-4, 5-3-3 HEA) vs. Sacred Heart Pioneers (11-8-1, 10-4-1 AHA)

When: Saturday, January 14 at 7 PM

Where: Martire Family Arena, Fairfield, CT

How to Watch: Tonight’s game can be watched with a FloHockey subscription. The link is here. We will be covering the game from Sacred Heart and will do our best to provide consistent Twitter updates for those who cannot watch the game.

How to Listen: Listen on BC’s website here or on WEEI 850 AM.

Live Stats: Live stats will be updated online here.

How to Follow: BC Interruption’s coverage can be found on Twitter @bcinterruption, and BC’s updates at @BC_MHockey.