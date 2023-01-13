Matt Milano, Chris Lindstrom, and Justin Simmons earn NFL All-Pro Honors

On Friday, the Associated Press released their All-Pro selections for the 2022 NFL season. The lists included three former Boston College Eagles:

First Team All-Pro

Matt Milano, LB, Buffalo Bills

Second Team All-Pro

Matt Milano

This is Matt Milano’s first ever All-Pro selection, coming in his sixth NFL season. After being drafted in the 5th round by Buffalo in 2018, Milano has stepped up and become pivotal to the Bills’ defense, recording the second-most tackles on the team right next to two-time pro bowler Tremaine Edmunds. With his leadership, Buffalo was the #1 overall defense in 2022 and the #2 scoring defense.

Chris Lindstrom

This is Lindstrom’s first ever All-Pro selection and it comes in just his fourth NFL season. The Falcons selected him 14th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft and, while the franchise has taken a tumble since then, Lindstrom has quickly become their best offensive lineman. He has been ultra-dependable for them as well, playing 100% of offensive snaps through Week 17.

Justin Simmons

This was Simmons’s third selection to an AP All-Pro team. He also earned second team honors in 2019 and 2021. Simmons has been a defensive cornerstone for the Broncos these past few seasons, leading the league in INTs this season and leading one of the NFL’s best defenses in forced turnovers.