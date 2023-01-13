Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Sacred Heart Preview

After a big win against UMass in their Frozen Fenway game, the Boston College men’s hockey team returns to action with just a single game this weekend. The Eagles will travel to Connecticut to take on Sacred Heart on Saturday night as they’ll look to start stringing some wins together as they continue with the second half of their season and try to make a push for the NCAA Tournament.

WHO:

Boston College Eagles (8-6-4, 5-3-3 HEA) vs Sacred Heart (11-8-1)

WHERE:

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

WHEN:

Saturday, January 14. Puck drops at 7 PM.

FOLLOW ALONG:

@bcinterruption and @bc_mhockey on Twitter.

PREVIEW:

While maybe not the most familiar opponent, Sacred Heart has had a pretty decent season so far. They’re currently a few games over .500 and sitting in second place in the Atlantic Hockey Association, just a few points behind conference leading RIT. They’ve also been playing some good hockey recently, having won five straight games before losing to New Hampshire last weekend.

Sacred Heart looks like a team that does their scoring by committee, as they have 13 players with two or more goals on the season but none in double digits. Graduate students Todd Goehring and Ryan Steele lead the team in goals with nine and eight respectively while Senior Neil Shea is tops in overall scoring with 19 points in 20 games. In net, the Eagles will almost certainly see senior Luke Lush, who has started in 18 of the team’s 20 games while putting up a .910 save percentage.

BC has been playing pretty well overall since coming back from break and their win over UMass last weekend felt like a real step in the right direction. It’s time for them to start stringing some wins together, however, and Saturday’s game feels like a great chance to make it two in a row. Their scoring numbers have been trending in the right direction recently, with the team scoring four or more goals in three of their last four games, so hopefully we can see that continue as well.