Boston College Women’s Basketball’s Winning Streak Comes to an End Against Syracuse

BC never quit tonight against Syracuse, but weren’t able to overcome the Orange and lost by a score of 83-73.

Taina Mair started the game off with a quick bucket to put BC in the lead right away, but from there the teams traded points back and forth throughout the first quarter. Both teams made some sloppy plays as they got settled into the game, and at the first media timeout Syracuse held a 10-8 lead. A few missed BC shots helped Syracuse to build up a small lead as the quarter went on, and after 10 the Orange led 21-18.

The Orange continued to build up a lead throughout the second quarter, as their strong defense forced BC to make a few too many turnovers. Syracuse was up by 10 points midway through, but BC ended the half on a run and went into the locker room down just 37-34.

Syracuse started the third period hot, and the Eags started to get visibly frazzled as the quarter went on. The Orange led by 15 midway through the quarter, and while BC did manage to cut that lead down, Syracuse still led 59-48 after 3.

The Eagles managed to close the gap to as little as 3 points late in the fourth quarter, but a few missed shots kept BC from tying things up and let Syracuse pad their lead out to ultimately win this one 83-73. The Eagles allowed 28 points off of turnovers in the loss.