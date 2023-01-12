Boston College Football Parts Ways with Offensive Coordinator John McNulty

On Wednesday evening, it was reported by multiple sources that Boston College plans to part ways with offensive coordinator John McNulty.

McNulty has been ousted from the position after just one season at the helm of the Eagles’ offense. He came to the Heights last offseason from Notre Dame after serving as their tight ends coach for two seasons.

Boston College’s offense had a terribly disappointing season in McNulty’s debut, sporting the worst rushing attack in all of FBS football with only 63 rushing yards per game (131st of 131). Much of that blame was often laid at the feet of the offensive line, as BC entered the season with five brand new starters in the trenches due to the NFL Draft, graduation, or injury. But what ensued from that turnover was worse than anybody could’ve imagined. Patrick Garwo, coming off of a 1,000+ yard season, got stuffed at the line repeatedly, unable to even come close to his previous All-ACC accolade. That facet of their game, above all else, sunk BC’s hopes in 2022.

An additional knock against McNulty’s coaching included the regression on QB Phil Jurkovec. He came into 2022 as a potential NFL draft pick, but ended the season on the bench after multiple terrible performances. From decision-making to pass accuracy, Jurkovec regressed in basially every aspect of his game under McNulty’s leadership. A promising season quickly turned into a spiraling mess, and the Eagles finished 3-9.

This represents a much needed change for a new chapter of offense. Jurkovec and Zay Flowers are gone, leaving a new class of playmakers to right the ship. This OC replacement could very well make or break head coach Jeff Hafley’s tenure at Boston College.