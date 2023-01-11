Long Snapper Michael Wright Transfers to Boston College

From Penn State to Boston College, Michael Wright has announced he has transferred and committed to the Eagles.

Wright has been at Penn State for the past three seasons, but the redshirt sophomore still has three years of eligibility remaining. In 2021 he was named an Academic All-Big Ten selection, and earned Penn State’s Highest Academic Achievement Award after posting the team’s highest cumulative GPA. Wright sat behind Chris Stoll this season, who actually won the Patrick Mannelly award, for the best long snapper in the country. The award is four years old, but hopefully Wright can follow Stoll’s snapprints.

The Georgia native follows a long a hallowed line of long snapper transfers. Boston College struck gold with Gunner ‘the mullet’ Daniel, who joined the program from Wagner a few years back. His long snapping prowess and uncanny ability to get down the field in coverage, like well, a gunner, was never overlooked by this viewer.

Welcome to the Heights, Michael!