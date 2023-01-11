Gamethread: Boston College Men’s Basketball at Miami

After a tough loss to Duke last week, the Eagles head to Miami for a road game today. The Hurricanes are also coming off of a close loss, having fallen to Georgia Tech by 6 points a week ago. This was Miami’s second loss of the season - the Hurricanes only other loss was to Maryland.
Who: Boston College Eagles (8-8, 2-3 ACC) vs. Miami Hurricanes (13-2, 4-1 ACC)
Where: Coral Gables, FL
When: Wednesday, January 11
Tip off Time: 7:00PM
How to Watch: Today’s game will be available to watch on ESPNU.
How to Listen: Listen to the game online via The Varsity Network or on WEEI 850 AM.
Live Stats: Live stats will be available here.
How to Follow: Follow the game on Twitter by checking in with our coverage at @bcinterruption or get BC’s updates at @bcmbb.
