Gamethread: Boston College Men’s Basketball at Miami

After a tough loss to Duke last week, the Eagles head to Miami for a road game today. The Hurricanes are also coming off of a close loss, having fallen to Georgia Tech by 6 points a week ago. This was Miami’s second loss of the season - the Hurricanes only other loss was to Maryland.

Who: Boston College Eagles (8-8, 2-3 ACC) vs. Miami Hurricanes (13-2, 4-1 ACC)

Where: Coral Gables, FL

When: Wednesday, January 11

Tip off Time: 7:00PM

How to Watch: Today’s game will be available to watch on ESPNU.

How to Listen: Listen to the game online via The Varsity Network or on WEEI 850 AM.

Live Stats: Live stats will be available here.

How to Follow: Follow the game on Twitter by checking in with our coverage at @bcinterruption or get BC’s updates at @bcmbb.