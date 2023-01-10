Boston College MBB vs. Miami: Game Preview

On Wednesday night, Boston College will travel to Miami to take on the #16 Hurricanes in ACC play – the same Hurricanes that ended BC’s mini-cinderella run in the ACC Tournament last year.

When: 7:00pm ET on Wednesday January 11th.

Where: Watsco Center, Coral Gables, FL

How to Watch: The game will be televised on ESPNU

Preview:

There’s no way around it – this is a tough game for the Eagles. Miami sits at 13-2 (4-1 in the ACC), led by the three-headed monster of Isaiah Wong, Jordan Miller and Norchad Omier. Wong, in particular, is putting together a very strong season as he leads his team in scoring (16.3 PPG) and assists (4.3 per contest). Miami wins through its explosive backcourt – the above-mentioned Wong and Miller, in addition to KSU transfer Nijel Pack. They run a small rotation, with six players averaging at least 20 minutes per game without another player in double digits. In addition, their team is very small – among their six rotation mainstays, Norchad Omier is the tallest at 6’7 (although he does collect 9.5 boards per game).

A key matchup to watch will be how BC’s bigs – McGlockton, Bickerstaff, and especially Post – will look to exploit their size advantage on offense and how Earl Grant will cover them on defense. It is worth noting that, against Duke, Post would regularly get beat when switched onto Duke’s guards in the first half. Grant made an adjustment to prevent the mismatches, and BC was able to hang tight in the second half. I would not be surprised if we see a similar matchup against Miami. Defensively, the Langford brothers and Zackery better come prepared, because they will have their hands full with Wong and Co.

As always, Roll Eags.