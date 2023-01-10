Luke Kuechly inducted to College Football Hall of Fame

On Monday afternoon, the National Football Foundation announced Luke Kuechly as part of the 2023 class of the College Football Hall of Fame.

Kuechly is one of the best players to ever suit up for Boston College. Kuechly only spent 3 seasons as an Eagle from 2009 to 2011, but his play was as impactful as anyone’s. He set the BC and ACC records for career tackles at 532, which could’ve become the NCAA record (545) had he stayed a fourth season. Nonetheless, in his junior season he received the Butkus Award, Lombardi Award, Lott IMPACT Trophy, the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, came just 2 tackles short of the NCAA single-season record, and for the second year in a row was a consensus All-American. On the field, he was one of the greatest college linebackers of all time, and this induction to the Hall of Fame is very deserved. He’ll be inducted with 21 others on December 5th.