Boston College Men’s Hockey Roster Countdown: #9 Jack Dempsey

Name: Jack Dempsey

Number: 9

Class: Sophomore

Position: Forward

Hometown: Natick, MA

Prior to BC: Dempsey played for the Junior Bruins in 2020-21. He previously played at Dexter Southfield School, Natick High School, and Catholic Memorial.

Previously at BC: Dempsey saw action in 12 games last season, largely filling in when BC had missing pieces due to injury and/or the Olympics. He picked up a pair of assists as his only points during his rookie season.

Season Outlook: Dempsey’s playing time this season will definitely be affected by how quickly and how well the freshmen settle in, as well as by how well he takes to Coach Brown’s style of play. I would expect to see him at least starting out the season on the fourth, or maybe even third line, with his future playing time depending on how well he performs and how well the rookies do.