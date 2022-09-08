Boston College Men’s Hockey Roster Countdown: #8 Lukas Gustafsson

Name: Lukas Gustafsson

Number: 8

Class: Freshman

Position: Defenseman

Hometown: Atlanta, GA

Prior to BC: Gustafsson spent this past season in the USHL with the Chicago Steel. He was second amongst defensemen on the team with 38 points, and led all defensemen with 11 goals. He split the previous season between the Steel and Cushing Academy, where he was captain for the 4 games he played.

Previously at BC: N/A

Season Outlook: Gustafsson is an offensive defenseman, who is able to score and isn’t afraid to skate to the net when he sees an opportunity. He could add some valuable scoring depth to BC’s roster, but could also be a bit of a concern since BC already has defensemen who like to try and score, which often turned around to bite the Eagles last season when mistakes were made. Since BC doesn’t have many returning defensive standouts, Gustafsson will almost certainly see some decent playing time, but will hopefully continue to make smart choices on when to attempt a goal and when to set up his teammates for a play.