BC basketball target TJ Power commits to Duke

In a video posted on 247Sports’ Youtube channel, Boston College men’s basketball’s major 2023 recruiting target TJ Power announced his commitment to Duke for next season. While this news does not come as a surprise, it is a bit of a disappointment, as a player of Power’s caliber could have been transformational for Earl Grant’s rebuilding process at BC.

Power, a 6’8’’ power forward from Worcester Academy in Massachusetts, was on BC’s radar early as he’s a local player with family ties to the university. Unfortunately for BC’s sake, Power emerged and grew as a national prospect by virtue of some outstanding play this past year - putting him on the radar of every major program in the country, including Duke, UNC, Kansas and Virginia.

BC was one of Power’s five final choices, but he ultimately committed to Duke, emphasizing his relationship with Coach Jon Scheyer at Duke and the opportunity to play on the biggest stage.

Duke continues to pile up the major commitments for 2023 and looks to be bringing in yet another monster class.

As for BC, their one commitment for 2023 so far is Fred Payne, a 3-star guard out of Texas. Earl Grant has a number of other offers out to uncommitted players, so we’ll see if there’s a flurry of activity here now that this piece has been removed from the puzzle — that could add clarity to what Grant is looking for on the trail.