WATCH: TJ Power will announce his college commitment at 5 PM; Boston College one of five finalists

TJ Power, a highly touted incoming Class of 2023 power forward and a Massachusetts native with deep BC family connections, will announce his college commitment today at 5 PM on 247Sports’ YouTube channel.

The five finalists are Duke, Iowa, UNC, Virginia and Boston College, though various forecasts have suggested Duke is the favorite to land the forward, whose stock has gone up significantly over the past year - putting him on the radar of programs like Duke.

Veteran reporter Jerry Ratcliffe reported that Power’s decision was down to Duke and Virginia, with Virginia initially being the preferred destination until a change this summer:

UVA was believed to have been the leader for the 6-foot-9 star’s talents back in the summer, until Power had a breakout, 40-plus point game in one summer league contest in Kansas City. That’s when Duke, UNC, UCLA and Kansas all came in with offers. Duke coach Jon Scheyer made Power, who plays at Worcester (Mass.) Academy, his No. 1 priority after the Kansas City performance for the Blue Devils’ last scholarship.

So while BC is a longshot to land the commitment, we’ll hold out hope for good news when 5 PM rolls around.