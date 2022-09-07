Boston College Men’s Hockey Roster Countdown: #7 Aidan Hreschuk

Number: 7

Class: Sophomore

Position: Defense

Hometown: Long Beach, CA

Prior to BC: Hreschuk played for the US National Team Development program prior to BC, recording six goals and 31 assists for 37 points during the 2020-21 season. He was drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes in the third round of the 2021 NHL Draft (his rights have since been acquired by the Columbus Blue Jackets).

Previously at BC: As a freshman, Hreschuk tallied 8 points in 38 games.

Season Outlook: Last season was a weird one for everyone. Nevertheless Hreschuk showed promise despite being a freshman, and I can see him improving as the years go on. It’s likely he won’t need to step into a huge role as just a sophomore given the defensive depth that BC has, so he should be able to grow this next year without the pressures that previous young defensemen at BC have encountered. However he was also fourth on the team in penalty minutes last year, which is something he’ll have to improve on. I could see him on either the second or third defensive pairing consistently this year.