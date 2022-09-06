TJ Power, 4-star Basketball Recruit and MA Native, Set to Announce Recruitment Decision Tomorrow

Today on Twitter, it was reported that 4-star recruit TJ Power will announce his recruiting decision on Wednesday at 5pm ET.

TJ Power is set to announce his commitment tomorrow at 5pm live on @247Sports.



Watch live: https://t.co/sS2Ftc6Ka9 pic.twitter.com/jzb9yW0KIK — Adam Finkelstein (@AdamFinkelstein) September 6, 2022

Power has been climbing up the recruiting rankings as of late, something that is paying dividends for BC after they recruited him early while he was still a 3-star. Power is a MA native, plays high school basketball at Worcester Academy, and has deep family connections to Boston College. Do you know of the “Power Gym” inside Conte Forum? That’s his great uncle.

Despite these obvious connections, 247’s crystal ball has him headed to ACC rival Duke University. It would be rather disappointing if Boston College wasn’t able to get TJ as he fits perfectly into the mold of what a high-level BC recruit might look like. But the competition got very fierce very quickly and BC just doesn’t have the firepower to keep up with bluebloods for top recruits right now.

If Earl Grant does manage to pull his off? What a coup for the BC men’s basketball program. He’ll have pushed the program years forward.