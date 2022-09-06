Boston College Men’s Hockey Roster Countdown: #6 Cade Alami

Name: Cade Alami

Number: 6

Class: Sophomore

Position: Defenseman

Hometown: Bedford, NY

Prior to BC: Played 58 games with the BCHL’s Surrey Eagles in 2019-20 and then 16 games with the Jersey Hitmen in 2020-21.

Previously at BC: As a true freshman last season, Alami didn’t get much playing time. He made appearances in just 11 games and recorded just 1 point, an assist against Maine.

Season Outlook: Alami is a very large 6’7” and has beefed up 7 lbs since his freshman year to a healthy 204. More playing time is available on defense now that Jack St. Ivany and Drew Helleson have both departed. Add a new coach that may want to utilize his abilities differently, and Alami may see more ice time than he did last year. But that’s far from a guarantee and Alami will have to compete with incoming freshmen defensemen Charlie Leddy and Seamus Powell, both with experience on the US National Development Team. Barring any huge developmental strides he’s made in the background, Alami likely will be at the end of the bench once again.