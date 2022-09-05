Peter’s Pick ‘em Guest Edition: BC vs Virginia Tech Odds

Before we start this column, let me personally implore you not to bet on Boston College football again.

BC opened as a three point underdog on the road in Blacksburg. We’re now looking at a 3.5 line, with the over/under set at 45.5. You can also grab the moneyline (but you shouldn’t) at +130/-150.

Virginia Tech is coming off a three point loss at Old Dominion. Boston College did Boston College things.

Quarterback Grant Wells tossed four interceptions and Old Dominion scored the final 10 points in the fourth quarter.

The Hokies, led by first year head coach Brent Fry, head back for their home opener, with both teams hoping to wipe off the stink of their first games. VaTech is also dealing with a very strange occurrence at ODU where some items were reported stolen from their locker room.

Again, just do yourself a favor and don’t bet this game. Don’t do it. And if you do, only do so if you need to start hedging out of your over season win total.