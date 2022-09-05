Boston College Men’s Hockey Roster Countdown: #5 Marshall Warren

Name: Marshall Warren

Number: 5

Class: Senior

Position: Defense

Hometown: Laurel Hollow, NY

Prior to BC: Warren played for the US National Development team prior to joining the Eagles. As a defenseman, he registered 34 points in 58 games. He was also drafted 166th overall by the Minnesota Wild in 2019.

Previously at BC: As a junior last season, Warren was on the top defense pairing and set a career-high with 21 points in 34 games.

Season Outlook: Warren has consistently improved over the years, taking on a bigger role on defense. He’s also been a leader on the ice, and will be wearing the ‘C’ for his senior year. One thing I’m interested to see is how the defense as a whole changes with Greg Brown at the helm. Regardless, this season I could see Warren taking an even bigger step forward as we see happen with a lot of four-year players on the Heights — especially one that has consistently done so.