Boston College Men’s Hockey Roster Countdown: #4 Charlie Leddy

Name: Charlie Leddy

Number: 4

Class: Freshman

Position: Defenseman

Hometown: Fairfield, CT

Prior to BC: Leddy has spent the past 2 seasons with the USNTDP. Last season he recorded 17 points (all assists) in 55 games for the U-18 team. The previous season, he picked up a goal and 11 assists in 46 games for the U-17 team. Prior to the USNTDP, Leddy played a season at Avon Old Farms in Connecticut.

Previously at BC: N/A

Season Outlook: Of the freshman defensemen, Leddy is probably the one most likely to immediately get some steady playing time. Leddy was drafted in the fourth round of this year’s NHL Entry Draft (126th overall by the New Jersey Devils), and at 6’2 he adds some size to BC’s blue line. Leddy is known for making smart passes, and should be a good addition to a BC defensive squad that sometimes tries too hard to score the goals themselves instead of making smart passes up ice to their teammates.