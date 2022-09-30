BC Women’s Hockey Totally Outclassed By Quinnipiac In 5-0 Loss

Uh oh.

In a big early-season game against a top ten team, one in which the Boston College Women’s Hockey team hoped to show that they were back in national contention, the Eagles fell flat and were dominated wire to wire against the 8th ranked Quinnipiac Bobcats. From the word “Go,” Quinnipiac dominated in possession and shots, leaving the Eagles scrambling for 60 minutes and never finding even a hint of a threat on their way to a 5-0 loss in Hamden, CT.

Usually even in the worst games there are spurts of offensive chances, but in this game it truly felt like the Eagles could never get out of their own end. Last season’s main hallmark for Boston College was that they would get severely outshot by good teams. There was hope that with an influx of defensive talent there would be a real turnaround there, but it wasn’t to be. The Bobcats outshot BC an astonishing 54-13 in the game, one of the worst shot differentials in the last twenty years since the Eagles became a national challenger. Perhaps what was most demoralizing was it was a consistent, whistle-to-whistle drubbing throughout all three periods. Shots in the three frames were remarkably consistent, with Quinnipiac taking 18-5, 15-3, and 21-5 advantages.

The season has just begun, but this is a massive wake-up call for BC. There are going to be very few opportunities for the Eagles to line up against national tournament-caliber programs, and this matchup couldn’t have gone much worse. It’s going to be a long week of practice as Coach Crowley will look to unravel what went wrong in this one. Boston College will get a chance to regroup with a home-and-home against Merrimack next weekend.