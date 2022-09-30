Boston College Men’s Hockey vs Holy Cross Preview

The Boston College men’s hockey team will kick off its season with a preseason game against Holy Cross of the Atlantic Hockey Association. This will be our first look at incoming freshman Cutter Gauthier and out first chance to see what the line combinations and defensive pairings look like before the Eagles start their regular season on Friday, October 7.

WHO:

Boston College Eagles vs. Holy Cross Crusaders

WHEN:

Saturday October 1 @ 7:30 PM

WHERE:

Hart Center Rink in Worcester, MA

FOLLOW ALONG:

@bcinterruption and @bchockey on Twitter

Preview:

While the result of this game won’t matter in the end, there’s a lot to be looking for here as BC attempts to get ready for their regular season opener against Quinnipiac. How does the team look under new head coach Greg Brown? Will the Eagles load up their top line with Gauthier and a few of the junior wingers? Will graduate transfer Mitch Benson be the answer in net, or are there still questions lingering there?

For what it’s worth, Holy Cross wasn’t very good last season, going just 12-23-2 and finishing pretty comfortably at the bottom of the AHA standings. BC played them last year in the early season Ice Breaker Tournament, beating them fairly easily by a 5-1 score. Again, winning this game doesn’t count for anything, but it would be nice to see BC come out and really look dominant with the regular season right around the corner.