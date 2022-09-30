Boston College Men’s Hockey Roster Countdown: #30 Jack Moffatt

Name: Jack Moffatt

Number: 30

Class: Senior

Position: Goalie

Hometown: Wellesley, MA

Prior to BC: Moffatt was the goalie at St. Sebastian’s prior to coming to Boston College. During the 2018-19 season he recorded a .912 save percentage for his team, as well as a 1.92 goals against average.

Previously at BC: Outside of exhibition games, Moffatt hasn’t seen much action at BC. He did play just over 9 minutes against Northeastern as a freshman, and stopped all 4 shots he faced.

Season Outlook: Barring any injuries or anything super weird happening, Moffatt will continue to be the third string goalie during his senior season on the Heights. He has always performed competently when we’ve been able to see him in games, but Colgate transfer Mitch Benson is expected to be BC’s starter this season, with Henry Wilder acting as the backup, although it is also a possibility that Coach Brown will give both Benson and Wilder the chance to earn the starting spot earlier in the season like Jerry York did with Eric Dop and Wilder last year.