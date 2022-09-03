Boston College Football Loses to Rutgers: Your Comments and Tweets

Let’s wallow in misery together! Here are your top tweets and comments about today’s 22-21 loss to Rutgers...

On Hafley...

Haven’t been this low in a while. Hafley era might be short lived — AndrewT (@AndrewT24237839) September 3, 2022

That wasn't even a Daz-level shitting of the pants. That was a Spaz-level pants-shit. Oof size: LARGE — Grant Salzano (@Salzano14) September 3, 2022

Still have hope in Hafley but todays loss was on the coach… and the OC. Should’ve been an easy W. — LetsGoEagles (@LetsGoBCEagles) September 3, 2022

Too late. The recruiting seems to be good but the coaching is brutal. That was inexcusable. I really wanted Hafley to be the guy but I just don't see it anymore. — BostonFaninOH (@BosFanOH) September 3, 2022

I like Hafley a lot, but he is not getting it done. I’ve always said a Power 5 program needs to hire a guy with head coaching experience. Get a good coach out of the MAC. You don’t want someone to learn on the job at this level. - EagleBoston

On the game itself...

Tons of issues but that missed FG was overlooked. Need to cash that in and didn't. Momentum killer. — Jim Kennedy, Jr (@JimKennedyJr1) September 3, 2022

If we hit the field goal we would have (maybe) beaten Rutgers by 2 points at home. That still would not be a good start to the season. And it wouldn’t change the dreadful O-line play, the complete lack of a running game, the interceptions, the dumb penalties, the inability to stop the run, or any of the other aspects of this game that made it utterly embarrassing. - footb

On the life of a BC football fan...

Sadly, I kept my expectations low — Daetwan Williams (@TheRealDaetwan) September 3, 2022

Not good. Important season that needs alumni buy in. Also—NJ has so much football talent, if they could keep 1/2 of it in state they’d be top 15 program forever. https://t.co/Cfn9vSpY0o — Luke Russert (@LukeRussert) September 3, 2022

Is the new motto “Never To Excel”? Can’t run the ball, can’t stop the run! Phil got killed but made some poor choices as well. This is going to be a long, sad season if things don’t change dramatically. - BCLax69 Very very discouraging. The new medicine apparently is not working. Missed FG, fumble at our own 5, inexplicable ineligible receivers downfield. Those are the same symptoms we have struggled with for over a decade. We need to revisit expectations and get a new RX or learn to deal with our chronic pain. - NCCoastEagle

Just pure despair...

Legitimately the worse I’ve ever felt since becoming an eagle. Fuck this. — Whitey “Sicko” Baldwin (@WhiteyBaldwin) September 3, 2022

worse than Wake(0-3) — 김현수 (@keagle213) September 3, 2022

This is no more than a 3 win team. Bottom of the barrel Power 5 program. Shameful — Mike Costabile (@Costabile) September 3, 2022

