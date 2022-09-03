 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Boston College Football Loses to Rutgers: Your Comments and Tweets

By SB Nation College News
NCAA Football: Rutgers at Boston College Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s wallow in misery together! Here are your top tweets and comments about today’s 22-21 loss to Rutgers...

On Hafley...

I like Hafley a lot, but he is not getting it done. I’ve always said a Power 5 program needs to hire a guy with head coaching experience. Get a good coach out of the MAC. You don’t want someone to learn on the job at this level. - EagleBoston

On the game itself...

If we hit the field goal we would have (maybe) beaten Rutgers by 2 points at home. That still would not be a good start to the season. And it wouldn’t change the dreadful O-line play, the complete lack of a running game, the interceptions, the dumb penalties, the inability to stop the run, or any of the other aspects of this game that made it utterly embarrassing. - footb

On the life of a BC football fan...

Is the new motto “Never To Excel”? Can’t run the ball, can’t stop the run! Phil got killed but made some poor choices as well. This is going to be a long, sad season if things don’t change dramatically. - BCLax69

Very very discouraging. The new medicine apparently is not working. Missed FG, fumble at our own 5, inexplicable ineligible receivers downfield. Those are the same symptoms we have struggled with for over a decade. We need to revisit expectations and get a new RX or learn to deal with our chronic pain. - NCCoastEagle

Just pure despair...

How are you feeling after that loss? Let us know in the comments...

