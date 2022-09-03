Game Thread: Boston College Opens 2022 Football Season Against Rutgers

This afternoon, the 2022 Boston College football season begins, as BC welcomes Rutgers to the Heights. The Eagles are coming off a 6-6 season, during which they went 2-6 in the ACC. Rutgers went 6-8 last year, also winning just 2 in conference games.
Who: Boston College Eagles (0-0) vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights (0-0)
Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, MA
When: Saturday, September 3rd
Kickoff Time: 12 PM
How to Watch: This afternoon’s game will air on the ACC Network. Find out how to catch games on the ACC Network in your area here.
How to Listen: Listen to the game online via The Varsity Network.
Live Stats: Live stats will be available on BC’s website.
How to Follow: Follow the game on Twitter by checking in with our coverage at @bcinterruption or get BC’s updates at @bcfootball
